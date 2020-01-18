Global  

Space Force Reveals First Uniform and They Might Need a Redesign

TMZ.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Well, President Trump's new baby just crapped all over itself -- because the U.S. Space Force's first uniform is a big hit ... with our enemies -- in spaaaaace!!! Space Force gave the world a sneak peek at some of its gear Friday night ... showing…
News video: Swearing in the first Chief of Space Operations, U.S. Space Force

Swearing in the first Chief of Space Operations, U.S. Space Force

 Vice President Mike Pence swore in General John Raymond as the first Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force on Tuesday in Washington, DC.

Internet Reacts To Space Force's Peek At Camouflage Uniform [Video]Internet Reacts To Space Force's Peek At Camouflage Uniform

A Space Force tweet is drawing some attention.

First Chief of U.S. Space Force sworn into office [Video]First Chief of U.S. Space Force sworn into office

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence administers the oath of office to Gen. John &quot;Jay&quot; Raymond, the first Chief of Space Operations for the U.S. Space Force.

US Space Force mocked for unveiling camouflage uniforms

The new uniform, unveiled on the force's Twitter, has prompted one question: "Camo in space?"
Pence Swears In First Chief Of Space Operations At White House

By Charles Pope US Vice President Mike Pence swore in Air Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond as the highest-ranking military leader of the newly created...
