Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Abandon Royal Titles, Queen Bids Farewell

TMZ.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are a lot more like the rest of us today -- ditching their Royal titles and are pivoting toward becoming commoners ... all with the Queen's blessing. Buckingham Palace announced a path forward Saturday for the Duke…
News video: Prince Harry Makes First Public Appearance Since Royal Split

Prince Harry Makes First Public Appearance Since Royal Split 00:33

 Prince Harry made his first appearance on Thursday since the Queen acceded to his wishes of stepping back from his royal role. The prince, sixth-in-line to the throne, watched children playing rugby league in the back garden of Buckingham Palace. The event is his last scheduled royal engagement...

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Give Up 'Royal' Titles: Buckingham Palace [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Give Up 'Royal' Titles: Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will give up their royal titles.

Anti-racism campaigner clashes with former Royal Protection officer over Meghan Markle [Video]Anti-racism campaigner clashes with former Royal Protection officer over Meghan Markle

Anti-racism campaigner clashes with former Royal Protection officer over Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry should fully give up royal titles, UK citizens demand

UK citizens are up in arms about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking announcement that they will take a backseat from their "senior member" status of the...
FOXNews.com

Queen Elizabeth Breaks Silence on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Exit After Royal Meeting

Queen Elizabeth is speaking out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as "senior" members of the royal family and split their time between...
E! Online

