Odell Beckham Jr. Catches Break, Butt-Slapped Cop Won't Press Charges

Odell Beckham Jr. might've caught a big break in his butt-slapping case down in New Orleans -- 'cause the cop whose cheeks smacked is reportedly pivoting away from pursing it. According to NOLA.com and ESPN, the Superdome police officer who was on…

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Source: Slapped cop not seeking charges for OBJ The cop whose butt was slapped by Odell Beckham Jr. no longer wants to pursue charges against the Browns receiver and the New Orleans Police Department may...

ESPN 5 hours ago



Arrest warrant issued for Beckham Jr. after New Orleans cop complains of butt slap New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a complaint of simple battery Thursday.

CBC.ca 2 days ago Also reported by • FOX Sports



Tweets about this