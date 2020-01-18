Global  

Odell Beckham Jr. Catches Break, Butt-Slapped Cop Won't Press Charges

TMZ.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Odell Beckham Jr. might've caught a big break in his butt-slapping case down in New Orleans -- 'cause the cop whose cheeks smacked is reportedly pivoting away from pursing it. According to NOLA.com and ESPN, the Superdome police officer who was on…
Source: Slapped cop not seeking charges for OBJ

The cop whose butt was slapped by Odell Beckham Jr. no longer wants to pursue charges against the Browns receiver and the New Orleans Police Department may...
ESPN

Arrest warrant issued for Beckham Jr. after New Orleans cop complains of butt slap

New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a complaint of simple battery Thursday.
CBC.ca Also reported by •FOX Sports

