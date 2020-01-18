Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Royal Titles and Return Taxpayer Funds

AceShowbiz Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use its 'royal highness' titles once the new arrangements take effect in the 'spring of 2020' following their royal exit.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Give Up 'Royal' Titles: Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Give Up 'Royal' Titles: Buckingham Palace 00:33

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will give up their royal titles.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Plan Unveiled For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Give Up Royal Duties [Video]Plan Unveiled For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Give Up Royal Duties

Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth II unveiled the plan on Saturday. CBS News' Gwen Baumgardner reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:41Published

Harry and Meghan to lose royal funds and drop HRH titles from spring [Video]Harry and Meghan to lose royal funds and drop HRH titles from spring

Prince Harry and Meghan will lose royal funds and no longer use their HRH titles from spring, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Lose Royal Titles - Here's What This Means for Their Future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially give up their royal titles as part of their transition to becoming private citizens. So, what does this mean for...
Just Jared

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will no longer use royal titles, Queen and palace announce

Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace released a joint statement on Saturday, confirming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use their royal...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.