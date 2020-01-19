Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kevin Hart Feels No Type of Way After Oscars Goes Hostless Yet Again

TMZ.com Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Kevin Hart kicked off what seems to be a new tradition for the Oscars -- the show will go on without a host yet again this year ... but the guy isn't feeling salty about it one bit. The actor was leaving Bootsy Bellows early Sunday morning in West…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kevin Hart Opens Up About 2019 Oscars Ceremony [Video]Kevin Hart Opens Up About 2019 Oscars Ceremony

Kevin Hart recently admitted he didn’t handle his controversy in 2019 very well. Hart was one of his dreams jobs in 2019, hosting the 2019 Oscars ceremony. Yet he received backlash over old anti-gay..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Kevin Hart open to hosting Oscars with Dwayne Johnson [Video]Kevin Hart open to hosting Oscars with Dwayne Johnson

Kevin Hart is prepared to host the 2020 Oscars with Dwayne Johnson, despite having to stand down as host this year after controversial tweets emerged.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.