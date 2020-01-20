Global  

Dana White Says Conor-Khabib Is Next, Important For Both Fighters' Legacy

TMZ.com Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Dana White says Conor McGregor's next fight will almost definitely be a rematch with Khabib ... and the result of the match will have a major impact on the legacy of both guys. TMZ Sports talked to Dana White outside T-Mobile Arena in Vegas after…
Recent related news from verified sources

Dana White admits Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch could be NEXT for Conor McGregor as Floyd Mayweather calls for ‘The Notorious’

Dana White believes a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov is the fight to make for Conor McGregor after his emphatic UFC comeback. McGregor made an emphatic...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily CallerDaily Star

White: Conor-Khabib rematch the fight to make

For Conor McGregor, a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is "a massive fight with global appeal" and "the fight you make" above all others,...
ESPN

