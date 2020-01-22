Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Vanessa Hudgens Grabs Dinner With Lakers' Kyle Kuzma

TMZ.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Vanessa Hudgens is moving on from Austin Butler by sitting down for dinner with another tall and handsome hunk ... and Kyle Kuzma seems like he's ready to grab a rebound. Check out these pics of the newly-single actress and the Los Angeles Lakers…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Newly Single Vanessa Hudgens Spotted Having Dinner With This Basketball Star!

Vanessa Hudgens is meeting up with some new people! The High School Musical alum was spotted sitting down for dinner with Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma on...
Just Jared

Vanessa Hudgens Flirting With NBA Star Kyle Kuzma After Austin Butler Split

The 'High School Musical' alum has recently been caught commenting underneath the L.A. Lakers player's Instagram post, causing a stir among social media users.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.