Massive Brawl Breaks Out Between Kansas, Kansas State Players After Game

TMZ.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
All hell broke loose at the end of the Kansas vs. Kansas State game on Tuesday ... with the players getting in a bench-clearing brawl. It all got started in the closing seconds of the Jayhawks' 81-60 win ... when K. State's DaJuan Gordon stripped…
Wild brawl erupts at end of Kansas-Kansas State rivalry game

A massive brawl broke out at the end of the rivalry game at Allen Fieldhouse between Kansas and Kansas State.
USATODAY.com

Kansas' 81-60 drubbing of Kansas State concludes with chaotic brawl

Kansas' 81-60 drubbing of Kansas State concludes with chaotic brawlThird-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown Tuesday night with a wild melee in the disabled seating behind the Wildcats' basket.
FOX Sports

Miles1J3Edwards

Miles J. Edwards During the final seconds of the NCAA basketball game between Kansas Blue Jays and Kansas State, a massive brawl bre… https://t.co/WZSI2dC07d 20 minutes ago

CalvinHits

CalvinHits Massive Brawl Breaks Out Between Kansas, Kansas State Players After Game https://t.co/e7FwHq24OM 34 minutes ago

AttrRadio

ATTR RADIO Massive Brawl Breaks Out Between Kansas, Kansas State Players After Game https://t.co/qosXgJ4tDP 35 minutes ago

dreamgirls

dreamgirls 🌎 Massive Brawl Breaks Out Between Kansas, Kansas State Players After Game https://t.co/9PQuLgBqlD 47 minutes ago

MFRZProductions

MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: Massive Brawl Breaks Out Between Kansas, Kansas State Players After Game https://t.co/kf5HvnZDt2 54 minutes ago

Mr_Brandon2U

Brandon Anderson RT @TMZ: Massive Brawl Breaks Out Between Kansas, Kansas State Players After Game https://t.co/y0qkbjdSA1 1 hour ago

gossip_dept

Gossip Department Massive Brawl Breaks Out Between Kansas, Kansas State Players After Game https://t.co/bCUJMjqfrR https://t.co/sTgUDXyyIC 1 hour ago

CelebrityZones

Celebrity Zones Massive Brawl Breaks Out Between Kansas, Kansas State Players After Game https://t.co/XzmEuZV3kx 1 hour ago

