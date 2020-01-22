Global  

Eli Manning Retires After 16 NFL Seasons with NY Giants

TMZ.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
It's all over for Eli Manning ... the NY Giants QB just announced his retirement after 16 seasons in the NFL. Giants co-owner John Mara says, "For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field." "Eli is…
News video: Giants: Eli Manning Will Hold Press Conference To Announce Retirement

Giants: Eli Manning Will Hold Press Conference To Announce Retirement 00:27

 The New York Giants have confirmed Eli Manning will be holding a press conference on Friday to announce his retirement after 16 NFL seasons, all with the Giants; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Giants Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Eli Manning, who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set almost every team passing record,...
Seattle Times

Eli Manning retires from NFL after 16 seasons with Giants

Eli Manning walks away from the NFL as a two-time Super Bowl winner after spending his entire 16-year career with the Giants.
USATODAY.com


