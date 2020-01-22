Eli Manning Retires After 16 NFL Seasons with NY Giants
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () It's all over for Eli Manning ... the NY Giants QB just announced his retirement after 16 seasons in the NFL. Giants co-owner John Mara says, "For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field." "Eli is…
