Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Vanessa Hudgens Hits Up Lakers Game To Watch Kyle Kuzma Play

TMZ.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Vanessa Hudgens seems pretty interested in Kyle Kuzma ... because she's hitting up the world's most famous arena to watch him ball out!!! The newly-single actress just pulled up to Madison Square Garden to check out Kyle and his Los Angeles Lakers…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse Play I Dare You [Video]Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse Play I Dare You

'The Knight Before Christmas' costars Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse play a hilariously cheery game of I Dare You. Did Josh and Vanessa succeed at their New Year's resolutions? Who is Vanessa's..

Credit: TEEN VOGUE     Duration: 10:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Hudgens Goes Lowkey For Lakers Game Arrival in New York City

Vanessa Hudgens tries to hide a smile but fails while making her way to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday night (January 22). The 31-year-old...
Just Jared Jr

Vanessa Hudgens Flirting With NBA Star Kyle Kuzma After Austin Butler Split

The 'High School Musical' alum has recently been caught commenting underneath the L.A. Lakers player's Instagram post, causing a stir among social media users.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

ItsMyronMays

Myron Mays Vanessa Hudgens Hits Up Lakers Game To Watch Kyle Kuzma Play - https://t.co/RsRvpQ2fhO 17 minutes ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics Vanessa Hudgens Hits Up Lakers Game To Watch Kyle Kuzma Play https://t.co/PUj85SyTjF 36 minutes ago

ratemytopics

Dawn Hargrove Vanessa Hudgens Hits Up Lakers Game To Watch Kyle Kuzma Play https://t.co/99Dzj7xNO4 https://t.co/pHEmRXHoem 48 minutes ago

StockPornx

Stock Porn Vanessa Hudgens Hits Up Lakers Game To Watch Kyle Kuzma Play https://t.co/dQVMb031Tr 49 minutes ago

hollywoodnewz

Hollywood News Now Vanessa Hudgens Hits Up Lakers Game To Watch Kyle Kuzma Play https://t.co/dxN9alWXtj 53 minutes ago

JumpyPoindexter

Jumpy Poindexter Vanessa Hudgens Hits Up Lakers Game To Watch Kyle Kuzma Play https://t.co/aRdupoJKjv 53 minutes ago

afmedianews

AF MEDIA NEWS Vanessa Hudgens Hits Up Lakers Game To Watch Kyle Kuzma Play https://t.co/uOKWHLlrvj https://t.co/7SfoksuJuV 1 hour ago

brandonpromo

Brandon Thompson Vanessa Hudgens Hits Up Lakers Game To Watch Kyle Kuzma Play https://t.co/PkdwQL5qxG #tmz #news #celebrity https://t.co/UHfXrsir6d 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.