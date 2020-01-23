Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

*Little Freddie is Louis' mini-me 😍*



Louis Tomlinson’s adorable son Freddie celebrated his fourth birthday yesterday. The former One Direction star shares the little one with …Continue reading »



The post Louis Tomlinson’s son Freddie celebrated his fourth birthday yesterday- and he looks exactly like his dad appeared first on CelebsNow. 👓 View full article

