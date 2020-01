Kristin Chenoweth is terrified over the spread of the deadly coronavirus ... and she's doing everything she can to stay safe while traveling. We got Kristin at LAX Thursday and asked if she's scared to fly now that the outbreak is spreading from…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Anthony Fiato Kristin Chenoweth Scared Of Deadly Coronavirus, Traveling With Mask | TMZ https://t.co/3bPqopI65o https://t.co/Rha56GMo35 3 minutes ago ATTR RADIO Kristin Chenoweth Scared Of Deadly Coronavirus, Traveling With Mask https://t.co/Qm5U3ZYVkj 9 minutes ago MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: Kristin Chenoweth Scared Of Deadly Coronavirus, Traveling With Mask https://t.co/9Hn1MXGh24 14 minutes ago Hollywood News Now Kristin Chenoweth Scared Of Deadly Coronavirus, Traveling With Mask https://t.co/oGYojvmHU9 27 minutes ago Top ReQuested Videos Kristin Chenoweth Scared Of Deadly Coronavirus, Traveling With Mask https://t.co/ZFjO6AcKGk 44 minutes ago Celebrity Zones Kristin Chenoweth Scared Of Deadly Coronavirus, Traveling With Mask https://t.co/9SPvgjqLMY 55 minutes ago Charles Myrick -CEO Kristin Chenoweth Scared Of Deadly Coronavirus, Traveling With Mask https://t.co/DNzDNgrC2e https://t.co/77ZSSAwVc5 2 hours ago Bollywood Buzz Kristin Chenoweth Scared Of Deadly Coronavirus, Traveling With Mask https://t.co/AhwTRe2cbq https://t.co/8vOZOsERWs 2 hours ago