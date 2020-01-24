Global  

Neil Young Sworn In as U.S. Citizen After Delay Over Marijuana Use

AceShowbiz Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The 'Rockin' in the Free World' singer, who is a Canadian and a fierce opponent of President Donald Trump, has reportedly pursued dual citizenship in order to vote in the 2020 election.
Neil Young is now officially a US citizen.

Canadian rocker Neil Young is officially a U.S. citizen: 'I'm proud to be a Canarican'

Neil Young announced Wednesday that he's finally an American citizen after his quest to citizenship was delayed over his "use of marijuana."
