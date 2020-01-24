Global  

Antonio Brown Surrendering To Police, Arrives At Jail

TMZ.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Antonio Brown is turning himself in ... TMZ Sports has learned the NFL star just arrived at a Florida jail after police issued a warrant for his arrest earlier this week. We broke the story, Brown allegedly threw rocks at a moving company truck and…
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Antonio Brown's Trainer Taken Into Custody For Battery & Burglary

Antonio Brown's Trainer Taken Into Custody For Battery & Burglary 02:08

 CBS4's Hank Tester reports it all started with a scuffle outside of the ex-NFL stars Hollywood home.

911 Calls Of Delivery Truck Driver Alleging He Was Battered By Antonio Brown Released [Video]911 Calls Of Delivery Truck Driver Alleging He Was Battered By Antonio Brown Released

CBS4's Carey Codd reports there's been so sign of Brown since a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:27Published

Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown [Video]Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former star NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown on three criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted a delivery driver earlier this week.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:22Published


NFL player Antonio Brown turns himself in at Florida jail

NFL player Antonio Brown turns himself in at Florida jailNFL free agent Antonio Brown has turned himself in at a Florida jail on charges related to accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.comTMZ.comSeattle TimesESPNcbs4.comSOHHEarn The Necklace

Arrest warrant issued for NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuterscbs4.com

