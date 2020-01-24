Global  

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes Help Celebrate Lucian Grainge at Walk of Fame Ceremony

AceShowbiz Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Also on hand to honor the Universal Music Group CEO with his own Hollywood Walk of Fame star are fellow artists Lionel Richie, Hailee Steinfeld, Sam Smith and Tori Kelly.
