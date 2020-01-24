Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes Help Celebrate Lucian Grainge at Walk of Fame Ceremony

Also on hand to honor the Universal Music Group CEO with his own Hollywood Walk of Fame star are fellow artists Lionel Richie, Hailee Steinfeld, Sam Smith and Tori Kelly.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Canada's Walk Of Fame 2019 Our host Darriel Roy interviews Will Arnett, Jim Treliving & Chris Hadfield at this year's Canada's Walk of Fame 2019 red carpet ceremony! Credit: Darriel Roy Duration: 05:27Published on December 20, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes celebrate Lucian Grainge during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Music executive Lucian Grainge received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday. Lucian is Universal Music, the label that’s propelled the rise of...

Lainey Gossip 2 days ago



Universal Music CEO Lucian Grainge Toasted by Shawn Mendes & More at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony As songs by ZZ Top, Queen and Joe Cocker played on outdoor speakers, a bevy of music's biggest names gathered outside the iconic...

Billboard.com 3 days ago





Tweets about this