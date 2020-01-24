Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rick Fox Says WNBA Stars Can Ball Out In NBA, Kobe's Right!

TMZ.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Rick Fox is backing his former teammate Kobe Bryant on WNBA stars playing in the NBA ... tellin' TMZ Sports women can DEFINITELY ball out in the men's league!!! "Skills are skills," Fox says. "I mean, you try some of these WNBA ladies and they'll…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Halston Sage Loves Working With Tom Payne And Michael Sheen On FOX's “Prodigal Son” [Video]Halston Sage Loves Working With Tom Payne And Michael Sheen On FOX's “Prodigal Son”

Halston Sage, who stars as Ainsley Whitly in the FOX crime drama, "Prodigal Son," raves about working with her superstar co-stars, Tom Payne and Michael Sheen, and how the show strikes the perfect..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:09Published

David Stern, Former Longtime NBA Commissioner, Dead at 77 [Video]David Stern, Former Longtime NBA Commissioner, Dead at 77

David Stern, Former Longtime NBA Commissioner, Dead at 77. According to the league, his death was in relation to a brain hemorrhage suffered last month. . Stern became commissioner back in 1984 and..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe: Taurasi, Delle Donne, Moore are NBA-ready

Kobe Bryant, when asked if there might be a day when his daughter could play in the NBA, said WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Elena Delle Donne and Maya Moore could do...
ESPN Also reported by •azcentral.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RashardHall1

Rashard Hall RT @TMZ: Rick Fox Says WNBA Stars Can Ball Out In NBA, Kobe's Right! https://t.co/LRe1YgzS57 5 hours ago

TMZ

TMZ Rick Fox Says WNBA Stars Can Ball Out In NBA, Kobe's Right! https://t.co/LRe1YgzS57 21 hours ago

kdmalone86

Tiger Briggs RT @TMZ_Sports: Rick Fox Says WNBA Stars Can Ball Out In NBA, Kobe's Right! https://t.co/2u2aOFB15q 22 hours ago

RmanAKAIzzy

Rman A.K.A. Izzy Rick Fox Says WNBA Stars Can Ball Out In NBA, Kobe's Right! https://t.co/qMvUY7ywUX via @TMZ 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.