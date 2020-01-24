Rick Fox Says WNBA Stars Can Ball Out In NBA, Kobe's Right!
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Rick Fox is backing his former teammate Kobe Bryant on WNBA stars playing in the NBA ... tellin' TMZ Sports women can DEFINITELY ball out in the men's league!!! "Skills are skills," Fox says. "I mean, you try some of these WNBA ladies and they'll…
Kobe Bryant, when asked if there might be a day when his daughter could play in the NBA, said WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Elena Delle Donne and Maya Moore could do... ESPN Also reported by •azcentral.com
