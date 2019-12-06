Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > I’m A Celebrity star Myles Stephenson ‘attacked by gang of thugs’

I’m A Celebrity star Myles Stephenson ‘attacked by gang of thugs’

Now Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
*The X Factor winner and his friends were at Sheesh, Chigwell*

I’m A Celebrity star Myles Stephenson was reportedly attacked by a gang of thugs while enjoying drinks at Sheesh in …Continue reading »

The post I’m A Celebrity star Myles Stephenson ‘attacked by gang of thugs’ appeared first on CelebsNow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Myles Stephenson wants an 'all-women final' on 'I'm A Celeb'! [Video]Myles Stephenson wants an 'all-women final' on 'I'm A Celeb'!

Myles Stephenson has become the sixth contestant to be axed from 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.