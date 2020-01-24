Global  

Stormy Daniels' 2018 Ohio Strip Club Arrest Gets 2 Cops Fired

TMZ.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Two police officers who busted Stormy Daniels during her 2018 strip club gig in Ohio are outta work for what police now admit was a bogus arrest. The Columbus Police Department announced its decision Thursday after it found officers Steven Rosser…
Credit: Geo Beats - Published < > Embed
News video: Columbus Officers Fired Over Stormy Daniels Arrest

Columbus Officers Fired Over Stormy Daniels Arrest 00:34

 Two officers were fired over Stormy Daniels' arrest.

Vice Officers Fired Over Stormy Daniels’s 2018 Arrest at Ohio Strip Club

The misdemeanor charges of illegal sexually oriented activity were dropped within 24 hours after the pornographic film actress was arrested in 2018.
NYTimes.com

Ohio officers involved in controversial Stormy Daniels arrest fired

Two Columbus Police Department vice officers have been fired and two others suspended for the night which led to the arrest of Stormy Daniels in July 2018. 
FOXNews.com

