Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Bachelor' Couple Stripped of Million-Dollar Prize by DraftKings

TMZ.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
'Bachelor' stars Jade Roper Tolbert and her hubby costar, Tanner Tolbert, just lost out on a million bucks from an online betting competition -- and it seems things weren't on the up-and-up ... according to DraftKings. DraftKings released a…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Bachelor' couple accused of cheating after $1M win in DraftKings competition [Video]'Bachelor' couple accused of cheating after $1M win in DraftKings competition

A couple from "The Bachelor" is possibly in hot water over a $1 million prize. Fantasy sports provider DraftKings is conducting a review into Jade Roper Tolbert and her husband Tanner, ESPN reports. ..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

DraftKings strips former 'Bachelor' contestant Jade Roper of $1 million daily fantasy prize

Jade Roper, a former "Bachelor" contestant, allegedly colluded to win $1 million in a daily fantasy DraftKings contest during NFL Wild Card weekend.
USATODAY.com

Jade Roper Tolbert Stripped of $1 Million DraftKings Prize After Cheating Allegations

Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper Tolbert, and her husband and former co-star Tanner Tolbert, will not get to keep the $1 million from DraftKings after all....
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JCSura

Juank 'Bachelor' Couple Stripped of Million-Dollar Prize by DraftKings https://t.co/aEBWI3Ha0D https://t.co/mDECSYA3bH 2 minutes ago

TracyYerden

Tracy Yerden 'Bachelor' Couple Stripped of Million-Dollar Prize by DraftKings https://t.co/qhoPjHOrMA via @TMZ #Bachelor @Bachelor 10 minutes ago

TracyYerden

Tracy Yerden 'Bachelor' Couple Stripped of Million-Dollar Prize by DraftKings https://t.co/qhoPjHOrMA via @TMZ #bachelor @Bachelor 11 minutes ago

andy_plymouth

Andy Plymouth RT @TMZ: 'Bachelor' Couple Stripped of Million-Dollar Prize by DraftKings https://t.co/ntGW6hw4md 16 minutes ago

VictorRocha1

Victor Rocha 'Bachelor' Couple Stripped of Million-Dollar Prize by DraftKings https://t.co/3UHfQFikmx via @TMZ 21 minutes ago

PaulOveracker

Paul Overacker I blame #Monopoly!! 'Bachelor' Couple @jadelizroper @tannertolbert Stripped of Million-Dollar Prize by @DraftKings… https://t.co/u2hwieZALm 22 minutes ago

aburke9580

Adam RT @TMZ_Sports: https://t.co/ct09jQZ4z3 'Bachelor' stars Jade Roper Tolbert and her hubby costar, Tanner Tolbert, just lost out on a millio… 27 minutes ago

x_enters

X-Entertainments 'Bachelor' Couple Stripped of Million-Dollar Prize by DraftKings: 'Bachelor' stars Jade Roper Tolbert and her hubby… https://t.co/DhzbHEii4Q 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.