Death and Cynic Drummer Sean Reinert Dead at 48

TMZ.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Pioneering heavy metal drummer Sean Reinert has reportedly died. Blabbermouth reports the musician was found unresponsive Friday in his Southern California home. No other details about his death have been released. The guy is credited for helping…
