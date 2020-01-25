Jay-Z Attends Roc Nation's The Brunch, No Sign of Lauren London Yet

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Jay-Z and a ton of other stars showed out for the annual Roc Nation Brunch this weekend -- but there's one person who's noticeably missing so far ... Lauren London. Celebs like Jay, Diddy, DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, Miguel, Meek Mill, Winnie… 👓 View full article

