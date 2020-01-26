Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ne-Yo Says Rigged Grammys Claims Ruin the Awards for Winners

TMZ.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Ne-Yo is feeling a little less proud of the Grammys he believed were well-earned -- because much as it pains him, he admits the recent claims of vote-rigging are entirely possible. We got the R&B superstar at LAX and with this year's award show…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Stars Celebrate Grammys Ahead Of Award Show

Stars Celebrate Grammys Ahead Of Award Show 01:48

 Hollywood celebrated the upcoming Grammy Awards with a pre-show party in Hollywood Thursday night.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Artists to Pay Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at 2020 Grammys [Video]Artists to Pay Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at 2020 Grammys

Artists to Pay Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at 2020 Grammys Nipsey Hussle, who died in March of 2019, will be honored at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Jan. 26. A number of artists, such as DJ Khaled, Meek..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published

Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards On Jan. 14, Demi Lovato returned to social media to announce her upcoming live performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The 27-year-old singer posted the news..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan claims she was ousted after reporting harassment

The ousted Grammys CEO fired back at the Recording Academy on Tuesday, alleging that she was removed after complaining about sexual harassment and pay...
FOXNews.com

2020 Grammy Award Winners: The Complete List

The 2020 Grammys are shaping up to be one of the most competitive awards shows of the season. But there's no surprise there. The music industry continues to...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

12gourmetfoodie

Lee Morse ⏳ RT @TMZ: Ne-Yo Says Rigged Grammys Claims Ruin the Awards for Winners https://t.co/eE5UOE2WW7 8 minutes ago

chrislovesyou94

Martinez Ne-Yo Says Rigged Grammys Claims Ruin the Awards for Winners via @TMZ https://t.co/laHxTAL9rm https://t.co/UtHO3DMnY7 2 hours ago

Patrici90883364

Patricia Dempsey Ne-Yo Says Rigged Grammys Claims Ruin the Awards for Winners via @TMZ https://t.co/2dnKu8ECRu https://t.co/yRYFe0Litd 2 hours ago

Mstephenspn13

Michael Lee Ne-Yo Says Rigged Grammys Claims Ruin the Awards for Winners https://t.co/tq3WkQ99bh 3 hours ago

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Ne-Yo Says Rigged Grammys Claims Ruin the Awards for Winners https://t.co/TkxGVu9IaJ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.