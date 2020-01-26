Global  

Tinashe Was Drunk for 6 Months After Finding Out Ben Simmons Was Dating Kendall Jenner

TMZ.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Tinashe opened up in a big way Saturday afternoon, saying she was so torn up when she found out her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons was dating Kendall Jenner ... she hit the bottle and didn't stop. Tinashe made the revelation at Roc Nation's pre-Grammy…
News video: Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons back together

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons back together 00:35

 Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have reportedly rekindled their relationship.

Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Pregnancy Rumors In New Post [Video]Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Pregnancy Rumors In New Post

Kourtney Kardashian says she wishes she was pregnant. Kylie Jenner is in a faux feud with another makeup mogul. Plus, Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons may break up again....then date agian.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 01:53Published

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons enjoy lunch date in NYC [Video]Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons enjoy lunch date in NYC

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have sparked speculation they're back together after they enjoyed a lunch date in NY last weekend.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tinashe Reveals How She Felt When Ex Ben Simmons Started Dating Kendall Jenner

Tinashe is reacting to her ex boyfriend, NBA player Ben Simmons, moving on with Kendall Jenner just two months after they started dating. If you missed it,...
Just Jared

Kendall Jenner & On-Again Boyfriend Ben Simmons Grab Lunch in NYC

It looks like Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are definitely back on! The 24-year-old model and the 23-year-old NBA player were seen stepped out for lunch on...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared JrSify

