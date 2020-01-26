Global  

'Modern Family' Star Marsha Kramer Died at 74

AceShowbiz Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The actress who played an assistant to Ed O'Neill's character Jay on the ABC television series is announced by director Jeff Greenberg to have passed away at the age of 74.
News video: Alex and Jay Both Fire Margaret Within Two Minutes

Alex and Jay Both Fire Margaret Within Two Minutes 02:00

 After Alex (Ariel Winter) tells Jay (Ed O'Neill) that she just fired Jay's old assistant Margaret (guest star Marsha Kramer), Jay immediately hires her back. But when he finds that Margaret wants to retire, he fires her too, as a thank you for years and years of loyalty. From 'Dead On A Rival,'...

Manny's One-Man Show [Video]Manny's One-Man Show

Gloria (Sofia Vergara), Joe (Jeremy Maguire) and Manny's father Javier (guest star Benjamin Bratt) show up to watch Manny's (Rico Rodriguez) one-man show. As she watches, Gloria realizes that maybe she..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:32Published

Phil Doesn't Want to Go to Space [Video]Phil Doesn't Want to Go to Space

Phil's old inventing buddy Kenneth (guest star Josh Gad) -- who's now a fancy tech titan -- comes back to tell Phil (Ty Burrell) that he has a surprise for him: a ticket to the international space..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:46Published


Marsha Kramer passes away at 74

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 26 (ANI): 'Modern Family' actor Marsha Kramer passed away at 74.
Sify

Marsha Kramer Dead: 'Modern Family' Actress Dies at 74

Marsha Kramer has sadly passed away. She was 74-years-old. Marsha is best known for playing Margaret, Jay’s (Ed O’Neill) assistant on Modern Family. Modern...
Just Jared


