The actress who played an assistant to Ed O'Neill's character Jay on the ABC television series is announced by director Jeff Greenberg to have passed away at the age of 74.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Manny's One-Man Show Gloria (Sofia Vergara), Joe (Jeremy Maguire) and Manny's father Javier (guest star Benjamin Bratt) show up to watch Manny's (Rico Rodriguez) one-man show. As she watches, Gloria realizes that maybe she.. Credit: ABC Duration: 01:32Published 4 days ago Phil Doesn't Want to Go to Space Phil's old inventing buddy Kenneth (guest star Josh Gad) -- who's now a fancy tech titan -- comes back to tell Phil (Ty Burrell) that he has a surprise for him: a ticket to the international space.. Credit: ABC Duration: 01:46Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Marsha Kramer passes away at 74 Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 26 (ANI): 'Modern Family' actor Marsha Kramer passed away at 74.

Sify 13 hours ago



Marsha Kramer Dead: 'Modern Family' Actress Dies at 74 Marsha Kramer has sadly passed away. She was 74-years-old. Marsha is best known for playing Margaret, Jay’s (Ed O’Neill) assistant on Modern Family. Modern...

Just Jared 17 hours ago





Tweets about this AceShowbiz 'Modern Family' Star Marsha Kramer Died at 74 https://t.co/dh0IG73B7o https://t.co/0SX0Id4nvg 32 minutes ago