Grammys 2020: Lauren London Has the Sweetest Tribute to Nipsey Hussle

AceShowbiz Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The late rapper's grandmother Margaret Boutte also joins Lauren to accept Nipsey's first Grammy after posthumously winning the Best Rap Performance category for 'Racks in the Middle'.
News video: Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys

Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys 01:13

 Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys The rapper, who died in March 2019, won for the song, "Racks In The Middle." The song also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. Hussle's longtime partner, Lauren London, accepted the award on his behalf. Lauren London, via Grammy Awards His...

