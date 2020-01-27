Global  

Demi Lovato Gives Emotional Grammy Performance in Return to Music

TMZ.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Demi Lovato made an emotional return to music in a performance that brought tears to the singer's eyes and the audience members to their feet. Demi premiered her new single "Anywhere" Sunday night at The Grammy Awards. Lovato needed to restart the…
