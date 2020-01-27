Nipsey Hussle Honored at Grammys by YG, John Legend and DJ Khaled
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Nipsey Hussle was honored at The Grammys by some of music's biggest stars ... a tribute that also included a shoutout to Kobe Bryant. DJ Khaled, John Legend, YG and others took the stage Sunday to remember the rapper with an emotional performance.…
Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys The rapper, who died in March 2019, won for the song, "Racks In The Middle." The song also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. Hussle's longtime partner, Lauren London, accepted the award on his behalf. Lauren London, via Grammy Awards His...