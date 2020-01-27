Global  

Nipsey Hussle Honored at Grammys by YG, John Legend and DJ Khaled

TMZ.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Nipsey Hussle was honored at The Grammys by some of music's biggest stars ... a tribute that also included a shoutout to Kobe Bryant. DJ Khaled, John Legend, YG and others took the stage Sunday to remember the rapper with an emotional performance.…
News video: Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys

Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys 01:13

 Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys The rapper, who died in March 2019, won for the song, "Racks In The Middle." The song also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. Hussle's longtime partner, Lauren London, accepted the award on his behalf. Lauren London, via Grammy Awards His...

Rick Ross Shares How Nipsey Hussle Inspired ‘Gold Roses’ & Remembers Nipsey Hussle | Grammys 2020 [Video]Rick Ross Shares How Nipsey Hussle Inspired ‘Gold Roses’ & Remembers Nipsey Hussle | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Ross discussed Nipsey Hussle and how the late star influenced his Grammy-nominated song ‘Gold Roses’ with Drake.

Nipsey Hussle Tribute at Sunday's Grammys [Video]Nipsey Hussle Tribute at Sunday's Grammys

The GRAMMY Awards will pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle

2020 GRAMMYs: John Legend, DJ Khaled and More to Perform Nipsey Hussle Tribute

Check out who else will be hitting the stage on music's biggest night.
Entertainment Tonight

Nipsey Hussle Grammys Tribute Will Include Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, YG + More

Nipsey Hussle Grammys Tribute Will Include Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, YG + MoreThe late great Nipsey Hussle will have the entire world know his name at the Grammys. The awards show has announced a slew of big musicians set to perform a...
SOHH

gailnoble__

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓲𝓷𝓪 𝓢𝓹𝓪𝓻𝓴𝓼 RT @inquirerdotnet: The 2020 Grammy Awards was filled with tributes to Los Angeles icons as the night honored and celebrated the lives and… 4 minutes ago

LezlieSandoval4

Lezlie Sandoval RT @TMZ: Nipsey Hussle Honored at Grammys by YG, John Legend and DJ Khaled https://t.co/8qyixaWUZ5 5 minutes ago

BMarie_23

Beezus RT @VibeMagazine: Nipsey Hussle was honored at the #GRAMMYS in an all-star performance by @MeekMill, @RoddyRicch, @YG, @JohnLegend, @kirkfr… 7 minutes ago

Dallas_NC

Dallas NewsChannel Dallas News Nipsey Hussle Honored at Grammys by YG, John Legend and DJ Khaled - TMZ https://t.co/lkMb4HFcO8 https://t.co/0USkl3SR4x 9 minutes ago

SaltLakeCity_NC

Salt Lake City News Salt Lake City News Nipsey Hussle Honored at Grammys by YG, John Legend and DJ Khaled - TMZ https://t.co/9zl3bV8iSQ https://t.co/r51uMQSz99 9 minutes ago

dejanaejd

justice. RT @CBSThisMorning: Nipsey Hussle’s life will be honored tonight with an all star tribute by @DJKhaled, @JohnLegend, @kirkfranklin, @MeekMi… 10 minutes ago

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer The 2020 Grammy Awards was filled with tributes to Los Angeles icons as the night honored and celebrated the lives… https://t.co/Ot9LPfWeHA 16 minutes ago

robin1120

Robin Richards RT @Variety: Nipsey Hussle Honored by John Legend, YG, DJ Khaled at Grammys https://t.co/025mmq6ch7 18 minutes ago

