Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Desire to Start Family This Decade

AceShowbiz Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
During a sitdown with Apple Music's Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, the 'Sober' singer explains that she would not have ended up where she did if all of her success made her happy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Demi Lovato wants to be a mother

Demi Lovato wants to be a mother 00:44

 Demi Lovato has shared that she wants to settle down and have children in the next 10 years.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato is a total 'Warrior' and her badass tattoos prove it [Video]Demi Lovato is a total 'Warrior' and her badass tattoos prove it

Demi Lovato may have had a roller-coaster ride to fame, but her hardships — including self-harm, eating disorders and substance abuse — haven't stopped her from becoming the strong role model she..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 02:27Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop Candid Conversations: Demi Lovato Opens Up About Her Overdose, Going To Church With Scooter Braun & More [Video] -… https://t.co/XHODYqeAY1 40 minutes ago

GhuganautEnt

Ghuganaut Ent Candid Conversations: Demi Lovato Opens Up About Her Overdose, Going To Church With Scooter Braun & More [Video]… https://t.co/GQqBs7oHjF 3 hours ago

evi_lovatic

Evi loves Jesy ▽/ #AnyoneIsComing RT @justcatchmedemi: Luis Fonsi opens up about Demi Lovato's return to spotlight following overdose https://t.co/Mw1IE9P7qa 5 hours ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Demi Lovato Opens Up About Desire to Start Family This Decade https://t.co/VAwldS8UWg https://t.co/n6nwXTY7em 5 hours ago

diegoquiroz29

diego RT @soccerm00956420: Grammys performer Demi Lovato reveals new song was recorded four days before hospitalization Demi Lovato is taking th… 5 hours ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Grammys performer Demi Lovato reveals new song was recorded four days before hospitalization Demi Lovato is taking… https://t.co/tGxswW59dG 5 hours ago

iandres16

Andres Barajas RT @demetriaaalove: LUIS FONSI OPENS UP ABOUT DEMI LOVATO'S RETURN TO SPOTLIGHT FOLLOWING OVERDOSE https://t.co/zqmq2g5mgo https://t.co/FXv… 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.