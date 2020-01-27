Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas O'Connell Gushes Over Her, Calls Her a 'True Artist'
Monday, 27 January 2020 () The 'Bad Guy' singer's brother and producer has nothing but love for his little sister during an interview on the red carpet prior to the 2020 Grammy Awards, at which Billie received 5 nods.
Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys The 18-year-old also took home the award for best new artist. In addition to record of the year, her tune, "Bad Guy," won song of the year. In the four major categories that she won, Eilish made history as the youngest artist to have...
Billie Eilish and Finneas perform on stage at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One concert event held at The Forum on Saturday (January 18) in... Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbiz •CBS News
Billie Eilish blew everyone eaway with her performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 18-year-old... Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared •CBS News
