Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas O'Connell Gushes Over Her, Calls Her a 'True Artist'

AceShowbiz Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The 'Bad Guy' singer's brother and producer has nothing but love for his little sister during an interview on the red carpet prior to the 2020 Grammy Awards, at which Billie received 5 nods.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys 01:10

 Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys The 18-year-old also took home the award for best new artist. In addition to record of the year, her tune, "Bad Guy," won song of the year. In the four major categories that she won, Eilish made history as the youngest artist to have...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish Breaks 'James Bond' Record [Video]Billie Eilish Breaks 'James Bond' Record

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will perform the title track for the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die. At age 18 she becomes the youngest person to do so. She wrote and recorded the song with..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

Billie Eilish 'in shock' after landing coveted Bond theme gig [Video]Billie Eilish 'in shock' after landing coveted Bond theme gig

Billie Eilish is apparently I "still in shock" after landing the coveted job of writing and recording the theme song for the new James Bond movie.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish & Brother Finneas Rock Out at iHeartRadio's Alter Ego

Billie Eilish and Finneas perform on stage at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One concert event held at The Forum on Saturday (January 18) in...
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbizCBS News

Billie Eilish Shows Off Her Immense Talent During Grammy Awards 2020 Performance

Billie Eilish blew everyone eaway with her performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 18-year-old...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just JaredCBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Candozier1

Candace Williams RT @MTVNEWS: Billie Eilish is now the youngest artist ever to win Album of the Year at the #GRAMMYs, and her brother Finneas says "We didn'… 5 seconds ago

ElwoodBruise

Elwood So would it be fair to say that Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas are the modern day equivalent to the Carpente… https://t.co/6xD2TJGT1J 1 minute ago

ibironketweets

Oluwatobi 🎭 RT @OneMotolani: Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas win Grammy Awards on the same night. Mad dream stuff! 1 minute ago

thechicmachine

Athena RT @ichrisherrero: What we’re gonna do now is have an in-depth conversation about how Billie Eilish’s producer brother, Finneas O’Connell,… 6 minutes ago

cyndog7

Cynthia Heredia RT @etnow: Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas went from making music in a bedroom together to celebrating on the #GRAMMYs stage. https:/… 6 minutes ago

katherynpearlma

katiepearlman RT @enews: "This is to all of the kids who are making music in their bedrooms today. You're going to get one of these." Billie Eilish & her… 6 minutes ago

FlutinApp

Flutin RT @htshowbiz: .@billieeilish sweeps the #Grammys with brother Finneas, is youngest Best New Artist in awards history https://t.co/m4AJh6lY… 7 minutes ago

epagliarello

Elena Pagliarello RT @RollingStone: “I’m actually so shocked and happy that people like it the way that it is." - @billieeilish. The singer and her brother @… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.