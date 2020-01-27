Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lamar Odom's Fiancee Deleted Engagement Pic for 'Health' Reasons

TMZ.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Lamar Odom and his fiancee say people are reading too much into her deleting some IG pics -- including one of her engagement rock -- 'cause there's a simple reason for the vanishing act. We got Lamar and Sabrina Parr outside the Whiskey Mistress…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lamar Odom's Fiancee Deleted Her Engagement Announcement - Here's Why

Is there trouble in paradise for Lamar Odom and his fiancee Sabrina Parr? – TMZ See which couple stepped out together after the Grammys! – Just Jared Jr Do...
Just Jared

Lamar Odom's Fiancee Sabrina Parr Removes Engagement Pic From Instagram - Find Out Why

The couple, who got engaged in November 2018 after less than a year of dating, sparks breakup rumors after the health coach made the recent move on the social...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.