Jessie Wallace is suspended from Eastenders for two months after ‘boozing on set’

Now Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
*Apparently the actress was 'clearly tipsy'*

Jessie Wallace has been temporarily suspended from Eastenders after boozing while filming the show’s 35th anniversary special episode. According to …Continue reading »

The post Jessie Wallace is suspended from Eastenders for two months after ‘boozing on set’ appeared first on CelebsNow.
