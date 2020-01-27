Jessie Wallace is suspended from Eastenders for two months after ‘boozing on set’
|
|
Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
*Apparently the actress was 'clearly tipsy'*
Jessie Wallace has been temporarily suspended from Eastenders after boozing while filming the show’s 35th anniversary special episode. According to …Continue reading »
The post Jessie Wallace is suspended from Eastenders for two months after ‘boozing on set’ appeared first on CelebsNow.
|
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this