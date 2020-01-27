Global  

Hillary Clinton Calls Kobe Bryant's Death 'Incredible Loss in Every Way'

TMZ.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Hillary Clinton reacted to the horrible news of Kobe Bryant's death the same way as everyone else -- she was stunned, momentarily speechless ... then heartbroken. The former Secretary of State was at Sundance in Park City, UT Sunday following the…
News video: Kobe Bryant, 13-Year-Old Daughter Gianna, Among 9 Killed In Helicopter Crash In California

Kobe Bryant, 13-Year-Old Daughter Gianna, Among 9 Killed In Helicopter Crash In California 06:36

 Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine killed in a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday morning. He was 41-years-old.

After Kobe Bryant’s death, the world of basketball tries to find a way to say ‘Thank You’


Indian Express

Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns fall to Memphis Grizzlies after Kobe Bryant death

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams talks about Sunday's loss at Memphis following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.  
azcentral.com

