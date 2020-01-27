Global  

'Success Kid' Sends Legal Threat to Rep. Steve King Over Campaign

TMZ.com Monday, 27 January 2020
One of the most popular faces on the Internet -- you know him as the "Success Kid" meme -- is shaking his famous little fist at Rep. Steve King for screwing up his brand. Sam Griner is the little guy who became known as "Success Kid" nearly 10…
Steve King: ‘White Nationalism’ Isn’t Real [Video]Steve King: ‘White Nationalism’ Isn’t Real

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) says “white nationalism” is a “weaponized term created by the left to attack conservatives.”

Recent related news from verified sources

'Vile man': Mother of 'Success Kid' demands Republican Steve King stop using son's picture

Mother of internet-famous child has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the campaign
Independent Also reported by •NYTimes.com

