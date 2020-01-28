Global  

Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Claims Life of Basketball Coach Christina Mauser

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Husband Matt Mauser, a singer in rock and roll band Tijuana Dogs, announces the passing of the coach at Harbor Day School in Orange County in a heartbreaking post on Facebook.
News video: Worldwide basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Worldwide basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash 01:39

 Worldwide basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash in Los Angeles atage of 41

Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning [Video]Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning

Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning, according to multiple sources.

Las Vegas girls basketball coach shares moments team learned of Kobe Bryant's crash [Video]Las Vegas girls basketball coach shares moments team learned of Kobe Bryant's crash

The team was in the middle of a game at the tournament where he was headed when the news of the crash hit. Video shows the immediate reaction.

Husband of Coach Killed in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Pays Tribute to "Extraordinary" Wife

The husband of Christina Mauser, one of the passengers in the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, is...
E! Online

Basketball Superstar Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

U.S. basketball super star Kobe Bryant, 41, has died in a helicopter crash in the city of Calabasas, California. All nine people who were on board the...
RTTNews


