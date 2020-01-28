Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Claims Life of Basketball Coach Christina Mauser

92’s Creature RT @nadinelqb: RIP 💔 All victims of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash have been named. RIP to each of them. CTTO #RIPMamba #RIPKobeBryant #R… 3 seconds ago

Fatima RT @enews: LeBron James was moved to tears opening up about the late and great Kobe Bryant and took to social media to express just how muc… 3 seconds ago

Tonie Garza Jason Terry reveals his daughter’s team was scheduled to play against Gianna Bryant on day of helicopter crash https://t.co/Ei3A2KKSlx 3 seconds ago

FJ Newman RT @CBSNews: Author Paulo Coelho deletes draft of book he was writing with Kobe Bryant https://t.co/DPYrs72yvY https://t.co/U2yLFp2Vkp 6 seconds ago

FF7Remake7⃣☄ Likes Both Clerith And Cloti RT @ABC7Brandi: We’ve learned more about the victims of Sunday’s chopper crash who were w/ Kobe & Gigi Bryant: (Page 1) John Altobelli, his… 6 seconds ago

Rohit Dokania RT @CuomoPrimeTime: NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) remembers the "indomitable" Kobe Bryant, and all those who perished with… 6 seconds ago

Stace RT @CNN: A mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna smiling appeared in Los Angeles less than 24 hours after they died in a tragic heli… 7 seconds ago