Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Bieber in July 2018 and the first thing she did was call her parents. Hailey said:"This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea." She said she knew what her heart wanted but wanted to discuss it with her parents...
Justin Bieber films a new music video at a daycare! The “10,000 Hours” crooner had fun spending time with the kids on Friday (January 24) in Los Angeles. He... Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared •E! Online
Justin Bieber is showing love for his wife Hailey! Over the weekend, Justin posted an image that read, “I love my wife,” and wrote a long caption explaining... Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared •E! Online
You Might Like
Tweets about this
AceShowbiz Hailey Baldwin Asked Parents to Convince Her That Marrying Justin Bieber Was 'Crazy' https://t.co/VisejjSaOC https://t.co/iTXI2kFDhi 1 hour ago
hann RT @Cosmopolitan: Hailey Baldwin Asked Her Parents to Tell Her If Marrying Justin Bieber Was a "Bad Idea" https://t.co/1r8Biwgf1L 3 hours ago
Cosmopolitan Hailey Baldwin Asked Her Parents to Tell Her If Marrying Justin Bieber Was a "Bad Idea" https://t.co/1r8Biwgf1L 5 hours ago
JustinBieberNewsx Hailey Baldwin asked her parents if marrying Justin Bieber was 'crazy' - INSIDER https://t.co/JCmC6LXP4t 5 hours ago