Hailey Baldwin Asked Parents to Convince Her That Marrying Justin Bieber Was 'Crazy'

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The model, however, reveals in the fourth episode of the Justin's YouTube docuseries 'Justin Bieber: Seasons', that 'in my heart I knew that's what I wanted to do.'
News video: Hailey Baldwin Talks About Discussing Marriage With Her Parents

Hailey Baldwin Talks About Discussing Marriage With Her Parents 00:32

 Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Bieber in July 2018 and the first thing she did was call her parents. Hailey said:"This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea." She said she knew what her heart wanted but wanted to discuss it with her parents...

