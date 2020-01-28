Global  

LeBron James Pens Emotional Goodbye To Kobe, I Promise To Continue Your Legacy

TMZ.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
LeBron James says he can't stop crying over the death of his great friend Kobe Bryant ... saying in an emotional goodbye letter, "I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!" James penned the words in a lengthy social media post Monday night ...…
News video: LeBron James Honors Friendship With Kobe Bryant With Tribute On Instagram

 Fellow Laker and friend LeBron James is honoring the loss of Bryant.

