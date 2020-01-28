Global  

Nicki Minaj, Hubby Stared Down by Meek Mill Before Shouting Match

TMZ.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj and her husband got a nasty stare-down by Meek Mill ... and THAT'S what started the epic shouting match. Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Nicki and hubby, Kenneth Petty, had barely walked into the high-end clothing store,…
News video: Meek Mill Reportedly Gets Into Heated Confrontation With Ex Nicki Minaj & Her New Husband

Meek Mill Reportedly Gets Into Heated Confrontation With Ex Nicki Minaj & Her New Husband 01:24

 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – Former couple Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj reportedly ran into each other on Friday (January 24) at the high-end clothing store Maxfield in West Hollywood where chaos ensued. According to TMZ, Nicki and her new husband Kenneth Petty were casually browsing around the store when...

