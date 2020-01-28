Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘What Smithy said next’ Ruth Jones and James Corden tease Gavin and Stacey comeback

Now Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
*Oh my Christ!*

Gavin and Stacey writers Ruth Jones and James Corden have hinted that the hit comedy show could return. Fans were …Continue reading »

The post ‘What Smithy said next’ Ruth Jones and James Corden tease Gavin and Stacey comeback appeared first on CelebsNow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODE - Published < > Embed
News video: Gavin & Stacey Christmas special success

Gavin & Stacey Christmas special success 01:57

 Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon talk Gavin and Stacey Christmas special Report by Verdicchioj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ruth Jones and James Corden drop Gavin and Stacey hint [Video]Ruth Jones and James Corden drop Gavin and Stacey hint

'Gavin and Stacey' stars and co-writers Ruth Jones and James Corden have dropped a huge hint there could be another episode of the BBC sitcom, after admitting they "hope one day" to find out what..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:13Published

Joanna Page wants Gavin and Stacey return [Video]Joanna Page wants Gavin and Stacey return

Joanna Page wants to see 'Gavin and Stacey' return for another special, and would like to see it set in Spain.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ruth Jones' heartbreaking update over new Gavin and Stacey series on NTAs red carpet

Ruth Jones' heartbreaking update over new Gavin and Stacey series on NTAs red carpetThe actress, who created the BBC show with James Corden, walked the carpet at London's O2 with her co-stars, including Rob Brydon
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

JoMac39

Joanna A very much deserved award for #gavinandstacey but what I want to know is...when is the next Christmas Special? Can… https://t.co/oWPcwMSqRM 46 minutes ago

ciaradebp

Ciara Aedin James Corden and Ruth Jones tease epic Gavin and Stacey comeback tracking ‘what Smithy said next’ https://t.co/Mm26d929VZ 52 minutes ago

Slfriend79

Sheila Friend RT @anglophenia: The #GavinandStacey Christmas special ended on a cliffhanger. If you're dying to know what Smithy said next... you might… 3 hours ago

kelliedeering

Kellie RT @boohoo: Ruth Jones has hinted at a new series of Gavin and Stacey 👀👀She hopes to let people know what Smithy said next one day 💍💍💍 http… 3 hours ago

anglophenia

anglophenia The #GavinandStacey Christmas special ended on a cliffhanger. If you're dying to know what Smithy said next... yo… https://t.co/gd7g298TnG 6 hours ago

IsabellaSpecter

Isabella Specter RT @celebsnow: ‘What Smithy said next’ Ruth Jones and James Corden tease Gavin and Stacey comeback https://t.co/d1IEFm65YH https://t.co/Sw4… 8 hours ago

TheRichieBebb

Bebb James Corden and Ruth Jones tease epic Gavin and Stacey comeback tracking ‘what Smithy said next’ – The Sun https://t.co/YQ3pl4LKtx 9 hours ago

TheSunTV

The Sun TV James Corden and Ruth Jones tease epic Gavin and Stacey comeback tracking ‘what Smithy said next’ https://t.co/nh45Bh35v4 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.