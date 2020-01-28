What Else for January 28, 2020

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie may be the beneficiaries of Sussexit. Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer working royals, the British royal family has two spots to fill. That could fall to Prince Andrew’s daughters, which I’m sure will greatly please him. Given how much time he’s b... Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie may be the beneficiaries of Sussexit. Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer working royals, the British royal family has two spots to fill. That could fall to Prince Andrew’s daughters, which I’m sure will greatly please him. Given how much time he’s b... 👓 View full article

