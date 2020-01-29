Global  

'Mighty Ducks' Goalie Shaun Weiss Shocking Mug Shot For Meth Bust

TMZ.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Shaun Weiss -- famous for playing Goldberg in "The Mighty Ducks" -- was just arrested again ... another chapter in a tragic downward spiral. Police in Marysville, CA say Weiss was busted for residential burglary and being under the influence of…
