Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

William Shatner Reaches Settlement in Divorce From Fourth Wife

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Legal documents have uncovered that the 'Star Trek' icon will get to keep the money he made before he tied the knot with his wife of 18 years, Elizabeth.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

William Shatner has filed for divorce from his wife [Video]William Shatner has filed for divorce from his wife

William Shatner has filed for divorce from his wife The actor has requested to legally terminate his marriage to Elizabeth Shatner after 18 years together, according to TMZ.com. It's believed the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:59Published

William Shatner files for divorce [Video]William Shatner files for divorce

William Shatner has filed for divorce from his wife of 18 years Elizabeth Shatner.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:59Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.