Prince Andrew and the WILL to do nothing

How’s things with Prince Andrew? The Daily Express has the grandiose Duke Of York telling us he “WILL’ talk to the FBI about his dead peado pal Jeffrey Epstein. The word ‘WILL’ is in capitals and underlined. It’s a triple vow. And then in a trice it’s nothing. This is news from “a source” reportedly “close to” Prince Andrew. “The duke is more than happy to talk to the FBI, but he hasn’t been approached yet,” says the source. The FBI says Andrew has offered precisely zero help in their investigation.



The sleazy Prince is juxtaposed below a picture of the late TV and radio star Nicholas Parsons (10 October 1923 – 28 January 2020). The charming, erudite, gracious and lovely Parsons is dressed in a top hat, like a proper gent. But he could only dream. Real gentlemen of honour and rank get titles and billionaire pals, like Prince Andrew…


