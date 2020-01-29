Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Andrew and the WILL to do nothing

Anorak Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Prince Andrew and the WILL to do nothingHow’s things with Prince Andrew? The Daily Express has the grandiose Duke Of York telling us he “WILL’ talk to the FBI about his dead peado pal Jeffrey Epstein. The word ‘WILL’ is in capitals and underlined. It’s a triple vow. And then in a trice it’s nothing. This is news from “a source” reportedly “close to” Prince Andrew. “The duke is more than happy to talk to the FBI, but he hasn’t been approached yet,” says the source. The FBI says Andrew has offered precisely zero help in their investigation.

The sleazy Prince is juxtaposed below a picture of the late TV and radio star Nicholas Parsons (10 October 1923 – 28 January 2020). The charming, erudite, gracious and lovely Parsons is dressed in a top hat, like a proper gent. But he could only dream. Real gentlemen of honour and rank get titles and billionaire pals, like Prince Andrew…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe

Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe 01:00

 A U.S. prosecutor overseeing the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation says Britain’s Prince Andrew has been uncooperative in the inquiry.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Andrew Yet To Cooperate With Epstein Investigation [Video]Prince Andrew Yet To Cooperate With Epstein Investigation

The FBI and prosecutors contacted Prince Andrew’s lawyer to talk about Jeffrey Epstein. According to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, they have provided “zero” cooperation with the case. After..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source [Video]FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source

The FBI approached Britain's Prince Andrew for an interview in connection with its investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Andrew Is Reportedly Not Cooperating With FBI In Their Jeffrey Epstein Case

Prince Andrew has not been cooperative with federal prosecutors and the FBI in their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. The 59-year-old royal has not responded...
Just Jared Also reported by •CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.