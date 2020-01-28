Global  

Blac Chyna slams Kylie Jenner for taking her three-year-old daughter on the same helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryant

Blac Chyna slams Kylie Jenner for taking her three-year-old daughter on the same helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryant

Now Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
*Kylie shared her strange connection to the crash this week...*

Blac Chyna has hit out at Kylie Jenner after she learnt that the reality star had taken her three-year-old daughter …Continue reading »

The post Blac Chyna slams Kylie Jenner for taking her three-year-old daughter on the same helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryant appeared first on CelebsNow.
News video: Blac Chyna was 'distraught' to learn Kylie Jenner to Dream on doomed helicopter

Blac Chyna was 'distraught' to learn Kylie Jenner to Dream on doomed helicopter 00:37

 Blac Chyna has hit out at Kylie Jenner for taking her three-year-old daughter Dream on the doomed helicopter that killed Kobe Bryant at the weekend without her permission back in November.

Kobe Bryant's Wife Breaks Silence On Her Husband & Daughter's Shocking Deaths [Video]Kobe Bryant's Wife Breaks Silence On Her Husband & Daughter's Shocking Deaths

LOS ANGELES, CA – Vanessa Bryant is speaking out for the first time since the shocking deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash on..

Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth Sing 'See You Again' In Tribute To Kobe Bryant [Video]Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth Sing 'See You Again' In Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Harry How/Getty Images On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in LA — the first game since Kobe Bryant's sudden death. Bryant, 41, died in a..

Kylie Jenner reveals her chilling connection to the helicopter that killed Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter

*Kobe and his daughter tragically lost their lives...* Kylie Jenner has revealed a seriously chilling connection to the helicopter that killed nine passengers...
Blac Chyna was 'distraught' to learn Kylie Jenner to Dream on doomed helicopter


Iam__Touch

Tobi Obiorah Blac Chyna slams Kylie Jenner for taking her daughter Dream Kardashian on a trip in the helicopter that Kobe Bryant… https://t.co/6Zi2k9RNJc 2 days ago

BrutalSimplici1

Brutal Simplicity On this week's episode of 'Battle of the Dumbass Whores'. https://t.co/YUlik3RhCd 2 days ago

1023TheBeat

1023TheBeat Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner are back at odds. https://t.co/BLVtlUonbr 2 days ago

Hot983

HOT 98.3 Blac Chyna Slams Kylie For Taking Dream On Helicopter That Killed Kobe https://t.co/jyoHJCTyHN 2 days ago

dmchodesign

dmchodesign Blac Chyna Slams Kylie Jenner for Taking Dream on Kobe Bryant's Helicopter, 'Using' His Death https://t.co/n5dv6AL9SJ 2 days ago

maischmidt24

MAI Does that plastic faced worthless woman have nothing to do but stand in front of a mirror! Get off your***and do… https://t.co/mvIxrMoi1s 3 days ago

1071KISSFM

1071 KISS FM Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner are back at odds. https://t.co/KcSi1EYPw2 3 days ago

1035KTU

103.5 KTU #BlacChyna Slams Kylie For Taking Dream On Helicopter That Killed Kobe https://t.co/1EvUo3dRcB https://t.co/EBI4x8QLK5 3 days ago

