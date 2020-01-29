Global  

Popeyes Unveils Fashion Line That Looks Just Like Beyonce's Ivy Park Line

TMZ.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Beyonce might want a word with Popeyes honchos -- not about their chicken sandwich, but about their new fashion line. Yes, that's a real thing, and yes ... it looks like a total Bey copy. The fast-food chicken chain just unveiled new employee…
