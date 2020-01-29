Global  

Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartbreaking Pic of Kobe and Gigi

TMZ.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, has made her first public move since her husband and daughter, Gigi, died tragically in a helicopter crash ... sharing a heartbreaking image of her lost loves. Vanessa just changed the profile image on her official…
News video: Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Were Among Founding Donors Of National Museum Of African American History And Culture

Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Were Among Founding Donors Of National Museum Of African American History And Culture 00:47

 Kobe and Vanessa Bryant were founding donors for the 2016 opening of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. and the NBA legend even donated his jersey after a moving visit to the museum. Katie Johnston reports.

Kathy Ireland Says The Entire WNBPA Board Had “Eyes On' Gigi Bryant [Video]Kathy Ireland Says The Entire WNBPA Board Had “Eyes On" Gigi Bryant

Kathy Ireland, who is a part of the WNBPA Board of Advocates, sends love to Vanessa Bryant and her family in the wake of the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and their daughter, Gianna.BUILD is a live..

Table Talk - Kobe Bryant [Video]Table Talk - Kobe Bryant

A helicopter crash Sunday took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, Alyssa, Keri and John Altobelli, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan. The tragedy was a blow to fans..

Vanessa Bryant Wiki: Facts About Kobe Bryant’s Wife After His and Daughter’s Tragic Death

NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna were among nine people tragically killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Bryant was not only the...
Earn The Necklace

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa posts heartbreaking picture

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa posts heartbreaking pictureVanessa Bryant has posted a heartbreaking photo of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna in her first public acknowledgement of their tragic death in a helicopter...
New Zealand Herald

