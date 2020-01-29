Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartbreaking Pic of Kobe and Gigi
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, has made her first public move since her husband and daughter, Gigi, died tragically in a helicopter crash ... sharing a heartbreaking image of her lost loves. Vanessa just changed the profile image on her official…
Kobe and Vanessa Bryant were founding donors for the 2016 opening of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. and the NBA legend even donated his jersey after a moving visit to the museum. Katie Johnston reports.