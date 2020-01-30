Global  

Dog the Bounty Hunter Not Engaged to Rumored GF Moon Angell Despite TV Proposal

AceShowbiz Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star surprises everyone after he's seen asking Beth Chapman's assistant to marry him in a preview of 'The Dr. Oz Show', but he reportedly doesn't give her a ring.
