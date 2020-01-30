Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > 'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Homeless and Sick, Friends Desperate

'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Homeless and Sick, Friends Desperate

TMZ.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Shaun Weiss -- best known for playing Goldberg in "The Mighty Ducks" films -- has reached the point of grave concern ... and desperately needs help before it's too late. Sources close to the troubled 41-year-old actor tell TMZ ... he's currently…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Mighty Ducks' star Shaun Weiss arrested, charged with burglary under influence of meth

The former child star was arrested Sunday by Marysville, Calif. police.
USATODAY.com

‘The Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Arrested For Methamphetamine Use, Burglary

'The homeowner said he was the only person that lived at this residence'
Daily Caller

You Might Like


Tweets about this

girlsonly5

girlsonly 'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Homeless and Sick, Friends Desperate https://t.co/L5EoPgTHDZ 5 minutes ago

Nocomente1

🎶Nocomente🎶🚬🌠 RT @TMZ: 'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Homeless and Sick, Friends Desperate https://t.co/MrgvDnpm9N 5 minutes ago

LinoPoete

Poète Maudit Aaron Lino RT @ABC: Former child actor and star of “The Mighty Ducks” arrested for meth, burglary in Northern California. https://t.co/YiOGZSct86 7 minutes ago

J4yCFC

J RT @SkyNews: Former child star Shaun Weiss has been arrested for burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine https://t.co/M9G… 14 minutes ago

Nashville_NC

NashvilleNewsChannel Nashville News 'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Homeless and Sick, Friends Desperate - TMZ https://t.co/LKBrXwg7S7 https://t.co/74P6ZXYKrm 14 minutes ago

SanFrancisco_NC

SanFrancisco NewsCh San Francisco News 'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Homeless and Sick, Friends Desperate - TMZ… https://t.co/LaZP1sZPYT 14 minutes ago

Norfolk_NC

Norfolk NewsChannel Norfolk News 'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Homeless and Sick, Friends Desperate - TMZ https://t.co/hcU31qZKPC https://t.co/UuQbDiBJIv 14 minutes ago

DannyJVD

Daniel Donohoe RT @nypost: ‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss breaks into man’s home while on meth, cops say https://t.co/6xNAWCgOSO https://t.co/PtcjsQeTgL 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.