Eamonn Holmes ‘furiously yanked’ NTA out of Phillip Schofield’s hands in backstage row

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*The This Morning hosts clashed behind the scenes of the awards show*



Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield were civil with each other on stage as they went to collect their National Television …Continue reading »



The post Eamonn Holmes ‘furiously yanked’ NTA out of Phillip Schofield’s hands in backstage row appeared first on CelebsNow. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Eamonn Holmes makes NTA trophy gag 00:34 TV presenter Eamonn Holmes jokes about dropping This Morning's National Television Award on a colleague's head as the group pose for photos following their success. Holmes was reported to have yanked the award out of Phillip Schofield's hand amid claims of tensions between Schofield and Holmes' wife...