Nigel Farage celebrates Brexit with a portrait called ‘Mr Brexit’ – and are those lip fillers?

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Michael Deacon was there to see a painting unveiled: Nigel Farage has just unveiled a portrait of himself entitled ‘Mr Brexit’. Jim Davidson is now giving a speech to mark the occasion. Happy Brexit everyone.”







Nigel Farage has just unveiled a portrait of himself entitled "Mr Brexit". Jim Davidson is now giving a speech to mark the occasion. Happy Brexit everyone pic.twitter.com/dCDnfqywwt



— Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) January 30, 2020



Want a close up. Be brave…



Lip service



Can you be our own waxwork? 👓 View full article

