Nigel Farage celebrates Brexit with a portrait called ‘Mr Brexit’ – and are those lip fillers?

Anorak Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Michael Deacon was there to see a painting unveiled: Nigel Farage has just unveiled a portrait of himself entitled ‘Mr Brexit’. Jim Davidson is now giving a speech to mark the occasion. Happy Brexit everyone.”



Nigel Farage has just unveiled a portrait of himself entitled "Mr Brexit". Jim Davidson is now giving a speech to mark the occasion. Happy Brexit everyone pic.twitter.com/dCDnfqywwt

— Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) January 30, 2020

Want a close up. Be brave…

Lip service

Can you be our own waxwork?
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Nigel Farage in flag-waving row during Brexit bill debate

Watch: Nigel Farage in flag-waving row during Brexit bill debate 01:39

 Watch: Nigel Farage in flag-waving row during Brexit bill debate

Recent related videos from verified sources

Farage will 'miss the drama' at EU Parliament [Video]Farage will 'miss the drama' at EU Parliament

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage reflects on being asked to leave the European Parliament following his speech in Brussels. Farage and his allies waved Union flags following the speech, with the UK set..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Brexit Party MEPs told off as they wave Union Flags in EU Parliament [Video]Brexit Party MEPs told off as they wave Union Flags in EU Parliament

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and his allies waved Union Flags as he finished his final speech in the European Parliament. As he was rebuked from the chair for the display, the Brexit Party MEPs..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nigel Farage's mic was cut off inside European Parliament ahead of Brexit Day

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage's microphone was cut off by Mairead McGuinness inside the European Parliament for waving the British flag.  
USATODAY.com

Farage: The Man Who Made Brexit, review: He's the world's greatest political con man – but not many have seen the man admit it's all a game

This insightful documentary explores the world of politician Nigel Farage and his sales pitch for Brexit days before the UK leaves the European Union
Independent

