Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli List $28 Million House

TMZ.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have listed their massively expensive home, TMZ has learned, but our sources say it has NOTHING to do with the college admissions scandal or their upcoming trial. Lori and Mossimo have quietly put their Bel-Air…
News video: Lori Loughlin Puts Mansion Up For Sale

Lori Loughlin Puts Mansion Up For Sale 00:51

 Months before she is set to stand trial as part of “Operation Varsity Blues,” Lori Loughlin has quietly put her mansion on the market.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty Again [Video]Lori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty Again

Criminal defense attorney Caroline Polisi breaks down the college admission scandal case involving actress Lori Loughlin and her husband.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 03:11Published

Lori Loughlin accused of withholding evidence in college bribe case [Video]Lori Loughlin accused of withholding evidence in college bribe case

The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were previously charged in connection with a college bribe scandal.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli List California Mansion For $28M Amid Fallout From College Admissions Scandal

Sources claimed the decision did not have anything to do with the college admissions scandal
Sources claimed the decision did not have anything to do with the college admissions scandal

Prosecutors seek October trial for Loughlin, Giannulli

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking an October trial for “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli,...
Seattle Times


